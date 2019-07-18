The North Dakota Attorney General is Suing the Federal Government For Millions

Today the North Dakota Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the federal government.

Wayne Stenehjem is asking for $38-million to cover money the state of North Dakota spent during the DAPL protests in 2016.

The AG says the case is not about any lawful and peaceful protesting that took place. Instead, he says the US Army Corps of Engineers failed to enforce the law and protect public safety on federal land.

North Dakota AG Wayne Stenehjem shares, “From August of 2016, the Corps of Engineers has basically done nothing to fulfill its responsibilities, not to assist law enforcement in enforcing its own regulations on its own managed land, and then from a legal aspect, failing to respond to our demand under the Federal Tort Claims Act.”

The claim will be handled at the US District Court in Bismarck. The federal government has 60 days to respond.