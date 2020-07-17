The North Dakota Department of Human Services offers guidance to senior meal centers

With guidance from The North Dakota Department of Human Services, senior meal centers could begin re-opening.

Senior nutrition providers who receive Older Americans Act Nutrition Program funding through the department for on-site group dining, home-delivered meals, and other meal options can decide when they will reopen congregate meal sites for on-site dining.

Before reopening, providers must submit a reopening plan outlining how they will modify their operations to meet guidelines.

KX News spoke with the director at Minot Commission on Aging and he says they’re going to do everything they can to keep all parties involved safe.

“So we’ll look at each scenario and kind of go from there. The good news is is that Aging Services and The Department of Health will partner with us and make sure we’re doing what we need to do to keep everybody safe, not only the seniors but our staff and our volunteers.” Executive Director Roger Reich said.

There are 170 senior meal sites across North Dakota and the department’s Aging Services Division will review plans.