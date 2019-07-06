The North Dakota Heritage Center added two new exhibits to its museum collection

The North Dakota Heritage Center is honoring the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement

It’s part of a series of exhibits that recognizes historical anniversaries. The Apollo exhibit features fragments of moon rocks and small state flags that were flown to the moon. The women’s suffrage display features items celebrating women having the right to vote.

We spoke with museum-goers about what the exhibits mean to them.

“We were all gathered around this old TV console and we all watched that landing. Looking back it is astounding what an achievement that was,” said Claudia Berg, Director of the North Dakota State Historical Society.

“As a woman it is very important for me to have the right to vote and to be able to express my opinion politically as well as socially,” said Rochelle Morgan, Tourist.

The Apollo 11 exhibit will be on display until the end of July, and the women’s suffrage exhibit will be out until next summer.