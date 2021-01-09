The North Dakota Juried Art Show comes to Williston

The annual North Dakota Juried Art Show has made it’s way to Williston.

The show is a traveling exhibit showcasing students K-12 with award-winning artwork.

This year 116 students had their art selected out of over 400, and 7 of them were from Williston.

Now until the end of January, the exhibit will be displayed at the James Memorial Art Center in Williston and staff are more than excited for it to be there.

“I am just like blown away at the talent of these kids. It’s amazing. Everybody needs to see this exhibit and it’s inspiring to people in different ways.” James Memorial Administrative Assistant Pam Elliott said.

16 pieces from the winning artists will also be hung on the walls of our states elected officials.