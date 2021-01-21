Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

The number of jury trials completed in 2020 was cut in half

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The coronavirus has played a big factor in many cases being delayed over the last year. Jury trials were suspended entirely in North Dakota from mid-March until July.

State Court Administrator Sally Holewa believes the court is exceeding expectations with the number completed since then, considering the limitations.

From July 1 to December 2020, the state finalized 138 trials. Comparatively, in 2019, the courts completed 247 for the entire year.

“Behind the scenes, you know there’s probably 10-20 trials scheduled every week that don’t go to trial because they settle, and so we feel like we’re making a lot of progress on the cases that have been backlogged, because we’re getting them on the schedule and we’re getting them settled or to trial,” Holewa added.

The 138 trials completed in 2020 and 247 in 2019 do not include those that end up being settled outside of a jury trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Survive to Thrive

State Covid Survey

Mobile Home Rate Bill

Oversen on Donation

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. John Hoeven

KX News Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Student Loan Freeze

Safe Fun Zone

Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler

Minot Boy's Swimming

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

BSC Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News