Today many gathered to celebrate the holiday coming amoung us, Easter!!

These little ones gathered at the capitol for a good old fashion easter egg hunt.



The Optimist Club of Bismarck hosted its fifth annual Easter Egg Hunt today at 1:30 PM.



The hunt took place on the North Dakota Capitol Grounds.

Approximately 600 kids came to hunt down 12 thousand eggs.



The Optimist Club of Bismarck has been organizing and coordinating events for local youth since it was chartered in 1971.

Co-chair of the event, Jerry Haas, said the event was so fun and it was great to see the excitment and joy from all the kids.