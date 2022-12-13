MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The oh-so-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be coming to Minot for a little visit.

According to a news release, it’s going to be here from Friday, December 16 through Monday, December 19.

The driver of the bus, Benny Buns, is traveling coast-to-coast with his co-pilot Ketchup Kaitlyn.

They will have the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels at the following events for some fun: