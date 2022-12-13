MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The oh-so-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be coming to Minot for a little visit.
According to a news release, it’s going to be here from Friday, December 16 through Monday, December 19.
The driver of the bus, Benny Buns, is traveling coast-to-coast with his co-pilot Ketchup Kaitlyn.
They will have the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels at the following events for some fun:
- Monday, December 16 at Cash Wise Foods from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (3208 16th St SW)
- Saturday, December 17 at Marketplace Foods from 12 – 4 p.m. (1620 S Broadway)
- Sunday, December 18 at Marketplace Foods from 12 – 4 p.m. (1930 South Broadway)
- Monday, December 19 at Marketplace Foods from 12 – 4 p.m. (1600 2nd Ave SW)