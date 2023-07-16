NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With summer comes lots of walking and outdoor activities, and for North Dakota veterans, that can mean old wounds and injuries come out more.

But there are ways to help many of our veterans address these health concerns today.

The PACT Act, also known as the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, addresses healthcare and resources for veterans exposed to toxic substances through military service.

It especially deals with toxins our service men and women came across in Vietnam, the Gulf War and Post-9/11.

“For all those who served, who might have been exposed to burn pits or Agent Orange from whatever conflict you were in, wherever you served, you may be eligible for benefits under the PACT Act,” said Jon Stewart, comedian and activist, “And we need you to find out, and we need you to get the benefits that you’ve earned.”

For those combat veterans who do not fall within that window, the bill also creates a one-year open enrollment period.

