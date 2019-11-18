The Paddle Trap coming to Mandan

MANDAN — A group of friends took over the old Rock Point in Mandan and are in the process of opening the Paddle Trap. The owners include Liz Sanda, Steve Kaufman, Michelle Kaufman, Stephen Vetter and Derek Sanda.

It will be a family-friendly restaurant along the Missouri River.

The restaurant will offer classic food with a twist on cocktails and seafood options.

There will be an arcade, swings on the patio and boat slips available for customer use.

“When they are hanging out on the river and pontooning up and down and stopping at sand bars, and playing games. People want to have a place to get some food, drinks and take a little bit of a break without going into town and without docking their boats,” said Liz Sanda, Owner.

Currently, most of the demo is done and they are lining up contractors.
The Paddle Trap will open late spring/early summer 2020.

