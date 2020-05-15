The Paddle Trap in Mandan set to open this summer

A new restaurant is opening on the river in Mandan.

Michelle Kaufman and her husband partnered with a few friends who say they all just wanted to create something new. So they built The Padde Trap. It’s located in the old Rock Point building right on the Missouri River.

The owners say it’s a family-friendly destination to hang out while spending time on the water. It will serve up a classic menu, with fun drinks that will change seasonally. And, there will also be a bar, patio and upstairs deck addition.

“There are tons of people that want to enjoy the river that don’t have a boat or don’t have a way to be out on the water but they can be on the water here,” said Kaufman, The Paddle Trap

Kaufman says there will even be an outdoor bar with swings and arcade games for kids. The restaurant is set to open this summer.

