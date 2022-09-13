WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Improving your health is not always easy, and it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.

One group in our area wants you to think about wellness in a whole different way.

The Wellness Way in Williston provides support to overcome several health obstacles through a combination of testing, individual plans, and one-on-one guidance. They say this helps restore your body to total wellness.

Whether it’s chiropractic services or eating healthy, your wellness journey is set at your own pace, and what your body needs to get better.

“The body doesn’t make mistakes, because we’re so programmed to think that the body does make mistakes and it absolutely does not,” said Libby Burau, RN at The Wellness Way.

On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., The Wellness Way will host an event on Autoimmunity. It’s happening at their office at 1510 2nd Ave West in Williston.

There are more than 100 autoimmune diseases, and they all have one thing in common: inflammation. From Eczema to Arthritis, The Wellness Way will share some necessary tips and therapies to help you feel better.

“What can be done to put an individual back in control of their health? And a big part of that is restoring hope for somebody who has been told there’s nothing they can do about their autoimmune condition,” said Dr. Catrina Lindvig, DC at The Wellness Way.

Simply put, they say once they find your missing piece, they can help you become whole again.

They plan events every month to show you different ways to improve your health daily.

To start a new wellness journey today with The Wellness Way, click here.