The Patterson Place approved for $7 million renovation

A well-known hotel in downtown Bismarck is set to be restored to its original state.

The Patterson Hotel, formerly the McKenzie Hotel, used to be the place to stay in downtown Bismarck and now serves as an affordable housing apartment place for the elderly.







“It’s a very historic building, it was built in 1910. Although it’s changed considerably over the years, there is um, been a number of changes in 1980. It was converted into affordable housing. So that was the most recent change,” said Daniel Nairn, Planner in the Community Development Department.











And now, it’s getting ready for another facelift. On Nov. 14 this year, Bismarck Downtown Design Review approved Schuett Companies, Inc. for the rehabilitation of the Patterson Place apartments. The previous owner, Jim Christianson has been working on the development of The Patterson since 1980.











“The Schuett Companies have engaged an architectural firm from the twin cities that specialize in historic rehabilitation, so I think that’s really a good thing they know what they’re doing… They’re going to respect the historic nature of the building, ” said Christianson.

Alongside the restoration, all 117 affordable housing units will all be upgraded.

“The residents would see a benefit in terms of their windows would become more energy efficient. There would be internal benefits inside of each apartment unit. The community as a whole would receive the benefit of basically having a historic building come back to its original form,” said Nairn.













What once was old, will be new again. This is a place where some may spend the rest of their lives, and in just 18 short months, it could be a place where you and your family eat and shop.



















“This is gonna be great for the residents here at the Patterson Place and also next door with Peacock Alley and Lillians will be doing a substantial renovation in 2020 to this historic building,” said Brandon Eisenbeis, Regional Housing Director of the Schuett Companies.

This project received approval as a Bismarck Renaissance Zone rehabilitation project in November of 2017 with a proposed estimated investment of over $7 million into the historic building.

The rehabilitation will take an estimated 18 months. Restoration will start in the spring and will be finished no later than 2020.