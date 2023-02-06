BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Are you looking to take your Valentine on a special date? Reporter, Taylor Aasen went to Peacock Alley today to see why it would make a good date night spot for your Valentine.

Aasen met with Paulie Lorenzano, the general manager of Peacock Alley, to find out why their restaurant is a good place to take your date on Valentine’s Day.

“We really do specialize in our steaks,” stated Lorenzano. “We have possibles, we have seafood, we have burgers, sandwiches. We have a little bit of everything for everyone. So, kids are allowed here as well, so we do have kids’ options as well. Chicken nuggets, burgers, things like that.”

Lorenzano said that Peacock Alley’s reservation list is filling up fast, so the sooner you book, the more likely you are to get a spot.

“I think it’s just that this place has been here for so long,” continues Lorenzano, “and this is kind of the place where you’d like to come. Whether it’s an anniversary or Valentine’s Day, we have some really private areas. It’s kind of romantic. It’s dark in here and we’re not fully lit, so it’s nice to spend that quality time with the person that you care about and love. We want to make it special for you, and we’re going to give you good service and good food. If you’re looking for a great place to come, come down to Peacock Alley, make reservations, give us a call, and we’ll be more than happy to take care of you.”

If you would like to find out more about Peacock Alley or make a reservation, visit their website.