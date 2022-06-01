A mobile unit offering veterinary services for pet owners in rural parts of North Dakota is keeping busy.

Every day, The Pet Vet provides basic and surgical care to animals right inside of its fully-equipped truck.

The clinic on wheels visits a different town within 60 miles of Minot every day.

Since its inception almost 26 years ago, the owner says they have never been so busy.

The clinic has stopped taking as many walk-ins compared to past years because of the high number of appointments they now receive.

Owner and veterinarian of The Pet Vet Sharon Otto-Tafelmeyer says it’s normal for the clinic to have a line of cars waiting for her when she pulls into a location.

But she also says she is happy to provide care to those who may have to drive a long way for vet services, or for animals who may otherwise not see a vet at all.

“It’s very difficult nowadays where we kind of have a shortage, in North Dakota in general I believe, of veterinarians. So it is very nice to be able to go to the people if I can. They just are very grateful not to have to travel with their pets a very long distance,” said Tafelmeyer.

She says that she will also make personal house calls for emergencies.

You can reach The Pet Vet Clinic at 701-720-8387.