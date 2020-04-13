‘The Pet Vet’ staying open during COVID-19 to help pets

While many veterinarians have switched to only offering emergency services, one vet is keeping its doors open to make sure animals receive the care they need.

The Pet Vet in Minot is a veterinarian on wheels. People bring their pets to the vehicle, or they go inside and get them.

During COVID-19, only one person is allowed inside the vehicle to limit contact.

The clinic travels within a 60-mile radius of Minot to places like West Hope, Washburn, Kenmare and Velva.

The owner said the decision to stay open was easy.

“To help the animals, that’s the biggest thing. Animals are still getting sick, they’re still getting little things like ear infections and bladder infections, and everyday skin problems that occur on a daily and weekly basis, as well as the really ill ones too,” said Sharon Otto-Tafelmeyer.

She helps between 10 and 20 animals every day.