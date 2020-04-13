Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

‘The Pet Vet’ staying open during COVID-19 to help pets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While many veterinarians have switched to only offering emergency services, one vet is keeping its doors open to make sure animals receive the care they need.

The Pet Vet in Minot is a veterinarian on wheels. People bring their pets to the vehicle, or they go inside and get them.

During COVID-19, only one person is allowed inside the vehicle to limit contact. 

The clinic travels within a 60-mile radius of Minot to places like West Hope, Washburn, Kenmare and Velva.

The owner said the decision to stay open was easy. 

“To help the animals, that’s the biggest thing. Animals are still getting sick, they’re still getting little things like ear infections and bladder infections, and everyday skin problems that occur on a daily and weekly basis, as well as the really ill ones too,” said Sharon Otto-Tafelmeyer.

She helps between 10 and 20 animals every day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Pet Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Vet"

Grocery Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Changes"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13"

Recycled Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycled Art"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/13"

A bitterly cold April forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "A bitterly cold April forecast"

Majettes Softball player gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Majettes Softball player gives back"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

NAHL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "NAHL Draft"

20-year-old case

Thumbnail for the video titled "20-year-old case"

Easter Scavenger Hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Scavenger Hunt"

Great Plains FB Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Great Plains FB Concert"

Robert One Minute 4-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-12"

Easter Bunny Spreads Joy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Bunny Spreads Joy"

12 Days of Give Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "12 Days of Give Back"

Moose Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Lodge"

Minot Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Construction"

Case Numbers 4-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers 4-12"

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge