BOWBELLS, N.D. (KXNET) — In the rural counties in our state, the teacher staffing shortage remains a problem. And in the Bowbells school district, it’s no different.

According to the superintendent, one challenge is finding and retaining staff since there isn’t much to do in the area.

But the school focuses on the importance of the experience itself, and how successful it is to really teach students in a small classroom setting.

When you get more one-on-one learning opportunities between students and teachers, they say, that’s where the real positive change happens.

“I know all of our kids, and I know all of our families,” stated Bowbells Public School Superintendent, Celeste Thingvold. “I know in a larger school, a lot of times, admin and teachers don’t always know what’s happening with kids, and because we’re so small I do know that about most of our families. I think just getting to know our kids and building those relationships is an advantage for us.”

According to the Rural Health Information Hub, just over 50% of the state’s population lives in rural areas in North Dakota.