STANLEY, N.D. (KXNET) — The Pursuit Church in Stanley is officially under construction following its groundbreaking ceremony.

Church leaders and members gathered at the previously known Food Pride building, marking the beginning of the second official location in North Dakota.

The Pursuit’s Stanley Campus has been a mobile church since 2018, meeting weekly at the Stanley Elementary School.

Demolition of the building is set to be complete by the end of October, and the grand opening is slated for Easter in 2023.

The church’s goal is to open 15 campuses in 10 cities across the state.

“There’s this incredible message of hope that in Christ we have hope, we can have joy, we can have peace, we can have this incredible personal relationship with him that changes everything. So, we know that Minot as well as Stanley and other communities across our state, there are people who are looking for that. So we want to share that with people,” Tom Foisy, the lead pastor for The Pursuit Church.

The new location will also provide an in-house daycare to Stanley and the surrounding areas.