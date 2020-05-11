The Putt District in Minot reopens to the public

Coronavirus
Family fun outside of the home has been hard to come by during COVID-19, but last week a business in Minot began welcoming customers back in.

The Putt District re-opened its doors for the first time since March for its 14-hole glow in the dark mini-golf course.

An owner says they will be following strict cleaning and social distancing procedures — they’re just glad that The Putt District can be a place for families to go have fun during this time.

“It’s nice to be back open and just to allow customers to come in and have fun mini-golfing, eating some ice cream, maybe playing some video games in the basement, so it’s good to be back open,” Eric Thoemke, Co-Owner of the Putt District said.

For hours and other information about the Putt District, click here.

