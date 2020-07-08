The Putt District in Minot to begin hosting Thursday block parties

Beginning this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. games, food, drinks and various other activities will

be offered on downtown Main Street at the Putt District in Minot.

The event is free for people to attend.

Putt District owner Eric Thoemke tells KX News if enough people enjoy this event, this will become a weekly thing.

“So we hope that with this event we can keep expanding and bring more food trucks down here, more jumping castles, and if we continue to get amazing community support, we hope to make this event bigger and better. With everything that we do, we just hope to bring something amazing to the city of Minot and we hope this event will just continue to grow,” Thoemke said.

The Putt District will also discount games of golf during the event as well.