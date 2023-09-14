BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck marathon is officially back in business for its 42nd year.

Volunteers spent Thursday setting up for the event with its new start and finish line on the capitol grounds.

Now, the races are on — with running events for kids, mascots, and dogs all beginning Thursday at 6 p.m.

New this year, the event will feature an adaptive race for individuals with disabilities.

Bismarck Marathon co-director Josh Askvig says the new updates will make the marathon extra special for runners.

“I ran part of it this last weekend, and you get this view when you come off of Avenue A and take a left to come up Sixth,” said Askvig. “You’ll be able to see the capitol in the distance and know that that’s where you finish, and I think it’ll be a pretty cool moment for a lot of folks.”

Askvig says there’s still time to sign up for many of the events happening this weekend. You can click the link here to find out where to sign up.