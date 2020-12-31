The Rainbow Rendezvous in Willston looking to expand LGTBQ community

A group that unites the LGBTQ community in Williston is hoping to expand.

Alex Johnson, who serves as the group’s President tells us over the last few years they’ve limited themselves to serving the Williston community, but, now the plan is to reach surrounding communities like Watford, Tioga, and even some spots out in Montana.

The group’s ultimate purpose is to unite, educate, diversify and create safe places for the LGBTQ community to utilize and Johnson says this is taking a greater step towards that.

“We just want to reach out to other communities and help them either grow, organize, and just come together really and build themselves up because a lot of people need to feel like they’re a part of the community.” The Rainbow Rendezvous President Alex Johnson said.