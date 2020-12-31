The Rainbow Rendezvous in Willston looking to expand LGTBQ community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A group that unites the LGBTQ community in Williston is hoping to expand.

Alex Johnson, who serves as the group’s President tells us over the last few years they’ve limited themselves to serving the Williston community, but, now the plan is to reach surrounding communities like Watford, Tioga, and even some spots out in Montana.

The group’s ultimate purpose is to unite, educate, diversify and create safe places for the LGBTQ community to utilize and Johnson says this is taking a greater step towards that.

“We just want to reach out to other communities and help them either grow, organize, and just come together really and build themselves up because a lot of people need to feel like they’re a part of the community.” The Rainbow Rendezvous President Alex Johnson said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

MANDAN YOGA STUDIO

NDC DEC 31

Class B Basketball

CLass A action

Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Youth Substance Abuse Grant

Warm temperatures could threaten ice on waters and lakes

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/30

Very warm weather ahead

NDC DEC 30

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Woman Shares Walk-in Story

Holiday Travel

$20,000 Winner

Young Gymnast

KX Convo: Mike Hanel

Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories