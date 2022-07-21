BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You don’t need economists, pundits, or analysts to tell you what you’re already feeling in the pocketbook: Everything seems to cost more these days.

Gas, certainly. But also hamburger and chicken, eating out — all the way down to cookies and ice cream.

Those who are paid to chart inflation data can tell you the percentage prices are up or how things haven’t been this inflated in 40 years.

But for the average consumer like you and I, we know it simply by looking at our receipts from every trip out for dinner, every trip to the grocery store, and every visit to the gas station.

We collected a mixed bag of old and current receipts going back to 2019 to see how much various products have gone up in price. It’s not a scientific sample — it’s more a large handful of whatever we could find in boxes, drawers, and files that just never got tossed out. We picked items that weren’t on sale at the time and items where we could make appropriate comparisons. Here’s what we found:

It costs more to buy your favorite snacks and other grocery items

A regular package of Oreo cookies cost $2.68 during a November 15, 2019 trip to the grocery store. Today, it costs $4.28.

A 48-ounce tub of Blue Bunny Ice Cream cost $3.97 on November 15, 2019. That same item costs $4.48 today.

A 6-count package of Lender’s Bagels cost $1.88 on October 29, 2019. Today, you’ll pay $2.34.

On Oct. 29, 2019, a gallon of 2 percent milk cost $3.27. Today, it’s 3.42.

Eating out is taking more from your pocketbook

From fast food drive-thru to sit-downs at a larger restaurant, it’s not just your waistline that may have been increasing over the last few years.

On January 15, 2020, a popular egg muffin meal at your favorite drive-thru cost $5.29. Today, you’re looking at $6.79.

And rising prices can occur in a matter of a month or two. On March 14 of this year, a big breakfast meal cost $4.99. Four months later on July 19, it was up to $5.19.

Restaurant burgers have also jumped in price. At one Mandan location, a popular burger meal on the menu cost $10.99 on October 14, 2019. That same meal today is $13.99. Similarly, an often-requested burger meal at a particular Bismarck restaurant was $12.59 on September 12, 2020. Today, it will run you $14.99.

Gas prices often fluctuate weekly or monthly, but the inevitable trend is up, up, up

Everyone knows gas prices are high. What hurts mentally as well as financially is looking at gas receipts from just the past four years.

On April 26, 2019, unleaded gas at one particular station cost $2.79 a gallon. It dropped to $2.59 on September 27, 2019, and, to the joy of motorists, plummeted further to $2.29 on March 7, 2020.

Things weren’t so good the following year, however. On November 13, 2021, gas was at $3.19 on the receipt. Then, on March 9, 2022, gas cost $3.89 a gallon. Two months later, it was $4.09 on May 14, 2022. Less than two weeks later, it was $4.29 on May 27. Then it rose to $4.69 on June 24, flirted with the $5 mark at the start of July, then dropped to $4.49 on July 15, according to the most recent gas receipt in this collection.

From April 26, 2019 to July 15, 2022, gas has gone up $1.70 a gallon.

Inflation? Yeah, we’re feeling it in everything we consume or use. We have the receipts to prove it.