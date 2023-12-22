BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Earlier this month, the Turtle Mountain and Spirit Lake tribes won a redistricting case against the state of North Dakota.

The court gave the state until December 22 to come up with a map that satisfies its requirements.

Now, the deadline is here, so what does that mean for the state?

The outcome is currently unclear, but Representative Mike Nathe thinks the judge will rule against the appeals. This means that the federal court will pick one of the two maps that were drawn up by the federal court.

However, committee members say the court’s maps conflict with the rules they gave the legislative committee.

“We were told during our process that we weren’t supposed to pack a district with one community of interest, one ethnic group,” said Representative Nathe. “Obviously, we feel that the court has done that, and it’s kind of over and above what we were told to do. So, there were some things that we were told not to do, and they ended up doing it themselves, and that’s the frustration. Again, you know, are the maps the end of the world? No, but we were operating on a certain set of parameters, and it seems like the court has just done what they wanted to do and has gone against everything we were told not to do.”

Nathe hopes that the court will give them an extension, meaning they could have more time to come up with a solution that satisfies all parties involved.