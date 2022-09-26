MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is located in Mandan and it offers many amenities to those wanting to go camping, fishing, or educate themselves on the area’s history.

Reporter Taylor Assen was in Mandan at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park where one can really indulge themselves in the history of the area.

The State Park was established in 1907 and is the oldest state park in North Dakota.

The Visitor Center, which is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., features displays of Mandan artifacts and history.

The area also offers other items of interest on Lewis & Clark, The Far West River Boat, and the Civilian Conservation Corp.

The Mandan village was named On-A-Slant because it was built on a sloping plain toward the Missouri River.

The village had a population of around 1,500 people and contained about 85 Earth lodges.

The men in the village would hunt and fish while the women would tend to crops and prepare the animal hides and meat.

The Mandan had advanced skills in areas such as village design and defense.

This is what made their home commonplace for nomadic tribes to come and trade animal skins for agricultural products.

After the Mandan prospered in this area for two centuries, there was a smallpox epidemic in 1781 that wiped out most of the Heart Region Mandan.

Now, the On-A-Slant Village is a state historic site and has reconstructed Earth lodges including a Large Council Lodge.

Tours take you through the village to give visitors more of an inside look as to how the Mandan people lived back then.