The Rinehart 100 Archery shoot comes to North Dakota

A National Archery tour that started in Wisconsin has made its way to Bismarck for the first time.

The Rinehart 100 Shoot drew about 400 people.

Several different 3D animal targets set up at the McDowell Dam Recreation Center gave hunters, like Brad Veith, a chance to practice their shot.



“I’ve been involved in bow hunting since my early 20s, a lot of failure, and learning the hard way,” Veith said.



Veith kept at it with patience, and practice.



“When we moved to Arizona, I had a friend from Ohio that got me reinterested in shooting bows. Since 2007, I’ve been shooting,” Veith said.

He enjoyed it so much he’s even gotten his 10-year-old daughter involved.



“When she’d come, she’d show interest in me when I’d shoot, so we found a youth bow, and she really took off from there. She’s pretty coachable and outshoots me half the time,” Veith added.



10-year-old Odessa has been shooting bows since four and when asked how her performance is she said.



“Pretty good,” Odessa Veith added.



Although she is pretty good with hitting the targets, she says there are challenges.



“Yesterday, was pretty rough for me, but I did better today,” Veith said.



All weekend, players have been hitting different animal targets because this is not just any archery competition.



“You have a 100-target course of life sized targets. At another shoot, you’re just shooting another kind of target,” said Melissa Neutman, marketing director.



This competition uses 3d targets.



“There’s a North American themed range which is going to be your traditional bear, turkey and we have a safari range which has a life-sized giraffe, a life-sized elephant,” said Brad Rinehart, owner R100.



This is the first year for The Rhinehart 100 shoot to come to North Dakota.

Scheels Sporting Goods invited R100 to come to Bismarck.

