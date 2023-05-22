WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The sound of running footsteps, heavy breathing, and flame sirens were echoing through Williston Fire Station 2, as future firefighters prepare to bring more protection to the people of Williston. The department has grown significantly since the oil boom and is seeing record call numbers.

“Last year was our highest call volume,” said Williston Fire Department Chief Matt Clark. “We had 5,200 calls for us, just over that. We are continuing to grow, continuing to meet the needs of our community and kind of work towards what the risks are and what our community is asking from us.”

Future heroes are going through the fire academy, where they are pushing themselves both physically and emotionally. A different skill set is needed at the Williston Fire Department because they are one of the only crews that run both ambulance and fire.

“All of our folks are a combination of EMT at a minimum,” Clark explained, “and then we have paramedic firefighters that work for us. They respond to all of our calls for service, which includes ambulance calls for service.”

He said, when it comes to hiring new recruits, they look for more than just physical ability.

“We look for people that are hardworking,” he continued, “that can have a personality as far as they meet people on their worst day. And they have to be able to have that knack that communicating with an individual when they need help. They show up they work hard, they are on time for work. And they take care of the brothers and sisters that they work with.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, calls to firefighters nationwide have jumped 239% from 1980-2021. Fire departments are not only battling blazes but are also managing the retention and recruiting of first responders. The Williston Fire Department is currently six fire crewmembers short, and as such, they are continuing to evaluate the academy candidates — both now and in the fire academy happening in June — to meet that need.

“As we see those call volume increases and stuff for us,” Clark said, “we continue to look for that support, and then meet the needs of our community.”

The Williston Fire Department also has a Wildland crew that is trained to fight wildfires in our state and neighboring areas. Firefighters say that they have not been deployed to Canada yet, but could be if the fires continue to spread.