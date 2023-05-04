WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, or RMEF, is hosting a spring fundraising banquet on Saturday, May 6, in Williston.

“There are limited seats available and they are filling up quite quickly now. So, we are getting close to having a full house there,” said Justin Lawsen, the North Dakota regional director of RMEF.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation was founded back in 1984. In North Dakota, there are around 4,000 members and 11 chapters.

According to Lawsen, the elk population in North Dakota is doing well.

“Game and Fish are doing an excellent job with monitoring and managing those species and they are actually spread out in three different regions of the state,” said Lawsen.

RMEF has members all across the country. Many of those members are people who enjoy the outdoors. But the group also has a mission to protect all wildlife.

“Our mission is to ensure the future of elk, wildlife, and our hunting heritage. And we do that by carrying out various projects that maintain habitat for elk and other wildlife. Enhancing or improves the habitat,” said Mark Holyoak, the RMEF director of communications.

Holyoak says protecting our land helps preserve all kinds of animals.

“If we are on a particular landscape and we’re looking to preserve it or protect it that helps the elk, it helps the deer, it helps the birds, it helps small mammals. And the more animals we have the more diverse the landscape is and the more we have to enjoy,” said Holyoak.

And hunting is more than just an outdoor activity or providing food for your family. It also can boost the economy. North Dakota State did a study in 2019, it states that hunting and fishing combined contributed to around $2.1 billion to the economy every year.

And there is another way for RMEF members to give back to North Dakota: the Elk Tag Raffle.

“All the funds that we raise through that raffle will stay in North Dakota. And last year we put back a total of $35,000 to local programs like high school track leads and other sportsman organizations, “said Lawsen.

The group works to not only provide support to the hunting community but to all communities.