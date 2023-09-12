MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Winter is the busiest season for the Salvation Army and a lot of families are in need during the colder months, so there are many events to host.

Coming up this winter, the Salvation Army will be holding “Coats for Kids,” so the organization can provide winter gear for local families.

Kids can receive coats, boots, hats, and gloves. Also, kids in kindergarten all the way up to high school are able to receive these items.

“But the coats for kids are brand new coats that are donated. We take brand new coats and gently used coats for children in the community that necessarily have the means to get a coat. And families that can benefit from kids having those coats going into the winter season,” said Captain John Woodard, the director and Pastor of The Salvation Army.

Right now and for the upcoming winter, they need volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up here.