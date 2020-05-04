The Show Must Go Online: Make a Scene Kids Theatre premieres virtual production

Coronavirus
Live theater productions are just one of many in-person events that have been put on hold because of the coronavirus.

Make a Scene Kids Theatre in Minot was set to start casting for their production of the musical Matilda when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“So I thought, man those kids I can’t just say there’s nothing,” Executive Director Allison Auch said.

Auch was determined to find a way to put on a show — while also keeping everyone safe.

“And so I started watching some of the companies that we’ve utilized for rights in the past and Beat by Beat press sent an e-mail out saying if we did this would anyone be interested,” Auch said.

The production is called “The Show Must Go Online,” a remotely produced musical with scripts provided by Beat by Beat, a publisher of original children’s theater works.

Cast members pre-recorded their scenes at home, which were edited together by the director.

He says he has learned a lot while putting together a show remotely.

“I feel like the hardest part really is — I’m no technician or engineer like video whatever, so it was definitely a learning curve and I just kind of extrapolated as many YouTube videos and information I could,” Director J’Kobe Wallace said.

Because the show was coordinated virtually, cast members from all over North Dakota, and even beyond state lines joined in on the fun.

“It was really fun because we — we even had a girl from Indiana, we had a lot of out of city involvement and some out of state even. So you could be anywhere and participate in this,” Auch said.

Braleigh Anhorn from Velva says she was set to be the lead in her school’s musical when it was canceled. But she jumped at the opportunity to join Make a Scene’s virtual production.

“I was just elated when I heard the news cause then, it’s really fun to do,” Anhorn said.

Wallace says it’s important, especially during uncertain times to maintain a consistent source of normalcy through art.

“If for just a minute you feel like you’re an actor and you’re, you know, performing in front of your camera, so be it that’s great because sometimes it’s nice to just take a break from the hectic life that could be outside of this camera ya know,” Wallace said.

And that’s how the show WILL go on.

To watch the performance, click HERE.

