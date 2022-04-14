Being cooped up for days in a snowstorm can affect mental health.

Stacey Hunt, a licensed clinical psychologist, says that it’s beneficial to stay active indoors and use online connections to stay in touch with others.

She adds it’s best to remain optimistic.

“The little reminders that Spring really is here. This kind of happens once, you know, every couple of winters, and can we just look to each other to try to make it as positive as we can and remind ourselves that this too shall pass,” Hunt said.

If you are struggling with your mental health or you know someone who is, you can call 211.