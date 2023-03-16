MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In the wake of many ‘anti-government’ ideologies across the country, a movement called the Sovereign Citizen Movement has gained many members.

Sovereign citizens believe they have separated themselves from America, and as a result, don’t have to follow U.S. laws.

While the group’s original beliefs, which began in the 1970s, aim to operate peacefully, the movement has recently resulted in escalated incidents.

The situation most common to law enforcement is during a traffic stop, when citizens refuse to provide identification, proof of insurance, or registration, claiming sovereignty.

Most recently, a situation in Farmington, Utah made headlines, when a man was pulled over and refused to provide what the officer was asking for.

The body cam footage released shows the traffic stop escalating, which resulted in the driver’s death.

A Minot Police captain says, even the Minot Police Department has experienced situations with Sovereign citizens in our state.

Cpt. Dale Plessas says that policing has changed a lot in his 21 years with the MPD, but officers are always trying to lead with peace and provide safety for everyone.

“North Dakota state law, whether they like it or not, does apply to them. And it ultimately, our officers do their best to mitigate those circumstances peacefully and just try to develop a rapport. Even though their views on policing are different than what actually exists, we have to follow our rules and our state laws,” said Cpt. Dale Plessas, with the Minot Police Department.

The sovereign citizen’s movement doesn’t have an organizational structure.

But the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks data on extremist groups, estimates the movement has anywhere between 300,000 to 500,000 members nationwide.