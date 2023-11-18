MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Families are decking the halls this weekend in Minot at this year’s Festival of Trees. The two-day event kicks off the holiday season, bringing the magic of Christmas to the Magic City.

This weekend, families went to the State Fairgrounds to get into the Christmas spirit and learn more about Dakota Hope Clinic. The clinic is a free pregnancy crisis center, which offers many free services for pregnant women and men, who need help raising their families. It’s a huge fundraiser to support the clinic.

And families at the festival told KX News some of their favorite things from the festival this year.

“I loved the horsey rides, the star follow, the paintings and the trees,” said Brynn Wheeler.

Her brother, Blake, was busy painting a wonderful snowman at the Make and Take booth.

Tonight is the dinner and live auction event, which raises money for families in need.

And you don’t have to be physically here for the auction. You can bid online from home by clicking here.

You can just register to bid without purchasing a ticket. The live auction with livestream begins at 7 PM.

“People that win live auction items, you know, the items don’t always just go to their home. There are ways for people to donate a tree or an auction item that can go to a family. It’s about supporting everybody,” said Amanda Olson, the Festival of Trees Committee Chair.

A popular new feature this year was raffle row, where families can try and win one of several beautiful Christmas trees with all different themes. And like Amanda Olson said, you can keep the decorations for yourself or donate it to a local North Dakota family.