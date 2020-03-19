Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
Coronavirus

The State IT Department is Working Around the Clock to Defend Against Coronavirus-Related Cyber Attacks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The coronavirus is keeping more than the Health Department busy

The North Dakota IT Department has been battling back hackers that have been taking over government websites and spreading false information.

Just this week, hackers attacked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They attempted to take down critical websites, and make them harder to access.

North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley says it’s all in an effort to slow the country’s response to the coronavirus. He says this hack was defended against, but there has been an uptick in this sort of cyberattack, and it’s growing as the coronavirus spreads.

Right now, the IT Department is working 20 hour days to defend our healthcare data.

“The reality is, is that they really are creating havoc. When they attack these sites, it limits the capacity to respond, and sometimes gets in the way of health workers from connecting to their patients. There can be significant repercussions,” Riley explained.

Riley says he’s also seen tons of fake websites.

When searching for information on the coronavirus, make sure you’re checking multiple sources to back up what you’re reading. And keep in mind, social media is an easy place for these hackers to take advantage of you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"

Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Medora Frei

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Frei"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Backpack Buddies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpack Buddies"

Minot Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Recycling"

Two More Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two More Cases"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge