MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The trial for the murder of Anita Knutson remains scheduled, as Nichole Rice’s defense team filed for the case against her to be thrown out completely.

The Deputy State’s Attorney has responded to the motion of dismissal after Rice’s defense told the court that there is no DNA evidence against Rice.

At a recent hearing, the state and the defense both called expert witnesses, who testified to different conclusions about the DNA evidence in the case.

The defense argues a 2016 DNA report shows that Rice was excluded from the DNA tested from the murder weapon. Former Minot Police Det. Mikali Talbott testified at the preliminary hearing that a new test conducted this year shows that Rice could not be excluded. The defense argues the 2016 test and the 2023 test are the same, and Det. Talbott’s testimony was false.

However, the state now argues that Det. Talbott is not an expert in DNA and Rice’s defense could have questioned Det. Talbott’s testimony at the preliminary hearing, but chose not to. In the state’s response to the motion for dismissal, Deputy State Attorney, Tiffany Sorgen, also states that there is more than just DNA evidence in their case against Rice.

The defense can now create a rebuttal to the state’s response. District Court Judge Richard Hagar will now decide if there is sufficient probable cause to move forward with the trial. There is no time limit for Judge Hagar to make his decision, by law. He could even call for another hearing to address the motion’s and responses.

Right now, Nichole Rice’s trial is still set for July 15, 2024, and is scheduled for three weeks.