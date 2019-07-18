The State Treasurer Says Check Your Credit Score 3 Times a Year

A reminder: check your credit score every year.

You can get a free copy of your report from each of three credit reporting agencies.

Some people review all three at once. Others look at a report every four months. But, according to the State Treasurer, you should check it three times a year.

It’s your best bet at catching identity theft and fraud. The Treasurer says, for this reason, it’s equally important to check the credit reports of your kids.

The North Dakota State Treasurer, Kelly Schmidt, explains, “We see identity theft with kids, and so many times we don’t even know it’s happened until they get ready to open a checking account or maybe get a loan for that first car or college loan. And by then, it’s probably been going on for 10 or 12, or 15 years.”

Here’s a list of those credit reporting agencies:

The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) requires each of the nationwide credit reporting companies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, to provide you with a free copy of your credit report, at your request, once every 12 months.