Severe weather outlook South Dakota

The state’s top health expert addresses reversed guidelines from the CDC

On Monday the CDC quickly reversed new guidance about transmission of the coronavirus.

On Friday the Centers for Disease Control updated its website to say the virus could linger in the air longer than we thought, and that standing six feet apart may not be good enough.

Monday morning, the guidance was removed.

Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says although the statement by the CDC was walked back, it could be true.

Ultimately, he says we’re likely only a third of the way through dealing with this virus after more than sixth months, and just about everyone has COVID fatigue and is ready to socialize. To do so, Dr. Wynne says, is a game of chance.

“What are the things that we know increase our risk? And this is clear, this is not made up science or something, this is clear. The longer the exposure at a closer distance, inside, increases the risk of getting the disease,” he explained.

He expects if the CDC does re-release the revoked guidelines, it will affect adjusting ventilation in places like schools, rather than actually changing recommendations for social distancing.

Dr. Wynne says if he’s inside, even if he can be six feet apart from everyone else, he’s still wearing a mask.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

