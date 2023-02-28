MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northwest Arts Center has been a staple on the campus of Minot State University since 1992.

Serving not only students on campus but also artists, throughout the region.

In 2018, the Northwest Arts Center moved to its current home on the lower level of the Gordon B. Olson Library.

The permanent art collection houses more than a thousand pieces, that are featured in touring and local exhibitions.

The Northwest Arts Center also exhibits the University’s Native American Collections, which contains more than 400 items.

“It’s just a place where anybody can go and see an incredibly diverse amount of artwork and history and learn from that, and also meet and mingle with other people,” said Northwest Arts Center Executive Director, Greg Vettel.

Art in this center is up for viewing year round and new art cycles through every four to six weeks.

Currently on display is the Dogs and Ponies exhibit.