MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Soon the sounds of the season will ring out, and the old familiar sites of the red donation kettles will be brought out.

The Salvation Army ringing a bell outside of their red donation kettle is an unmistakable sound.

Starting in 1900 in New York, every Salvation Army around the country participates in this fundraiser during the Christmas season.

“He ended up standing out there and ringing a bell, to make sure that people understood they were there and that they were there. So people could hear the bell from miles away or even from a distance, so they can hear it and they wanted to figure out who’s ringing the bell and what’s it for,” said Salvation Army Captain, John Woodward.

While serving food, a Salvation Army captain took an empty red kettle and turned it into a donation bin.

Ever since that one kettle was filled, many more Salvation Army’s found their own kettles and joined in.

“He thought of that and thought it would be a great idea for a fundraiser and so he wrote the national command and said can we do this and from that it kind of blossomed from there,” said Woodward.

This year the Salvation Army in Minot will be recognizing the veterans that have served.

At the Dakota Square Mall, the Salvation Army will be placing a tree known as the “Unknown Soldier Tree of Honor.”

And for every $100 the Salvation Army receives, they will place a dog tag on the tree.

“People can honor their loved one that’s either an active service member or a retired service member and they can donate money,” said Woodward.

This year’s goal for the Salvation Army in Minot is to raise $75,000.

The Salvation Army is looking to fill 3,000 volunteer hours for this Christmas season, for more information on volunteering, the Salvation Army website.