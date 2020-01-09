The Strength of the Herd: NDSU watch parties planned across the region

The NDSU Bison Championship game is getting closer. We are putting North Dakota first by putting together a list of watch parties for you to enjoy the game.

Here are some places to go on Saturday:

Bismarck Watch Parties

Blarney Stone

Watch the NDSU Bison take on the James Madison Dukes! They will be offering $4 Bison Bombs and $2.50 Busch Light pints all day along with a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. GOOOO BISON!

The Drink

This Saturday, January 11th, check out the NDSU VS JMU Football Game @ 11 AM & The Minnesota Vikings Game @ 3:35 PM.

1 Free Drink Ticket at NDSU Game Start, $5.50 Bloody Mary’s & Caesars, Craft Beers $5 16oz $6 22oz, $5.00 PERSONAL PAN PIZZA, Taco Bar, Jell-O Shots & Half Time Door Prizes.

Apple Creek Country Club

North Dakota State Bison vs James Madison Dukes

The Stadium

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL!?

🏈Bison Championship 11 am

🏈Vikings at 49ers 3:35 pm

🏈Titans at Ravens 7:15 pm

DOORS OPEN AT 10 AM

Bismarck Moose Lodge #302

The Bismarck Moose Lodge congratulates the NDSU Bison on earning their 8th trip in 9 years to Frisco, TX to play for the FCS National Football Championship!

The game will be on all screens, including the 100” HD Projector BIG SCREEN, with sound! Kickoff is set for 11am but come early to tailgate!

The Bison bus will be here, enjoy an all-you-can-eat $5 potluck, Jello shots after every Bison touchdown, Happy Hour 8am to 6pm, and other fun things are planned for the day!

Stonehome Brewing Company

Cheer on the NDSU Bison with at Stonehome Brewing on Saturday, the 11th! They have specials on house beers during the game, and before the game, there’s the Tailgate Party with $5 Bloody Marys and bottomless mimosas!





There will be $5 house beers, $5 cocktail of the week called Strength of the Herd, and $12 Breakfast pizza called Strength of the Bison as well as breakfast stromboli.

Silver Dollar

Bring in your favorite German Dish! Everyone is invited to come have some drinks and test out other recipes!

Paradiso

Kick-off is at 11 am in the Cantina. They will have happy hour specials all day along with complimentary cheese dip and bean dip. Show your BISON PRIDE!

Gideon’s Brewing Company

Come watch the Bison bring home another championship while you enjoy $10 select pitchers of locally crafted beer!

You can bring your own snacks or order in food. Fire Flour Pizza it’s always a great choice and they deliver at no additional charge! Cheers!!

Minot Watch Parties

Tap Room

We are going to have some FREE snacks with your beverage purchase. Fun On A Bun hot dogs and Chips with Salsa!

Paradiso

We will have happy hour specials all day in our cantina. Show your BISON PRIDE!

Jamestown Watch Parties

Elks Lodge #995

It’s game day… bring the HERD!!! Will our NDSU Bison capture the 8th out of 9 Championship titles over James Madison??!!

Bring your Bison Pride & Herd to the Elks Lodge 995 for our very own Bison Nation! We want to pack the house & turn up the volume!!!

Bar opens at 10am with a Bloody Mary Bar! Horns Up 🤘🏼

