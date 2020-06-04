The temporary team replacing former State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte

We’re continuing our weekly discussion of the coronavirus with the Dean of the UND School of Medicine, and now, the State’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne.

Last week, Governor Burgum announced State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte stepped down to be replaced by Dr. Wynne. Dr. Andrew Stahl is the Interim State Health Officer.

Dr. Wynne says his position is also temporary, an eight-month gig, during which he’s tasked with coming up with a robust public health plan for the state.

Prior to June, he was responsible for advising the Department of Health, only. Now, he is tasked with working with local public health systems, the Department of Human Services, the university system and more, to come up with a master health plan as the pandemic continues.

“How do we deal with, for instance, I’ll give you an example: stockpiling of personal protective equipment, so that we utilize that effectively across the state,” explained Dr. Wynne.

Dr. Wynne emphasizes that he’s proud of North Dakota’s response to COVID-19. But, he says he’s now focused on how we can improve and be a leading state in the fight against this lingering virus.