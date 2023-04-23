BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Toasted Frog restaurant in Bismarck is permanently closed, as of April 23.

Restaurant leaders previously announced a temporary closure due to ownership changes., but say plans have now changed and the restaurant will not be reopening.

In a press release, Bismarck Toasted Frog owners say, new terms could not be reached with the potential new ownership group.

The Toasted Frog in Bismarck has been a popular restaurant since 2010 when it opened its doors.

One of the co-owners Jonathan Holth says, “He is sad to see it end, but he is confident a new exciting business will soon occupy the former space.”

This closure does not impact the toasted frog’s other locations in Grand Forks and Fargo.

All gift certificates purchased at the Bismarck location will still be accepted at either of those locations.