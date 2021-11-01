‘The Tracks’ will add more spark to the Magic City, developers anticipate

More entertainment, more magic for the Magic City.

This expanse of land is what developers, EPIC Companies ND, hope to transform into “The Tracks.”

Developers of the project say the design of the facility will make room for an ice hockey rink, green space, a water feature and walking paths.

The Tracks will also be able to host concerts complete with a small stage, restaurants and bars and underground parking.

Developers say The Tracks will build upon the Magic City’s live, work and play mentality.

“It’s very exciting to be able to bring something back to the community and the place where a lot of us got started, my boss and a few other employees as well grew up in Minot and it really holds a place in your heart,” said Mckenzy Braaten, vice president of marketing and public relations for EPIC Companies.

Construction on The Tracks is set to begin in the Spring of 2022. EPIC expects to complete the project by 2026.