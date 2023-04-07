MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Residents are already starting to reap the benefits of the new $500 million Trinity Health hospital, even though it hasn’t opened yet.

“It’s just kind of the new up-and-coming place in Minot,” said Mike King, the market president of Bremer Bank.

If you’ve taken a drive through southwest Minot lately, you may not have recognized it. The area is becoming more developed every day, and businesses are popping up on every corner.

After Prairie Coffee House leaders learned of the new Trinity expansion, they say, they knew it was time to pack up from Stanley and move to the big leagues.

“Being that we’re across from the new Trinity, it’s going to explode,” said Loretta Swain, the Manager at Prairie Coffee House.

The coffee house is inside the new Pinnacle gas station, or should we say convenience store.

The new modernized Bremer Bank was one of the first additions near the hospital. They’ve experienced the new hustle and bustle of the area, firsthand.

“Some other businesses have expanded in their current buildings and just overall business of the area. With the new restaurants that have opened, the very large convenience store gas station. We just like seeing more traffic,” said King.

The Tracks project is one of the developments that will bring new life to the area. This master-planned district will include seven buildings with apartments, condos, and commercial space.

The development will also have a water feature, plaza, bus stop, walking paths, a small stage, underground parking, a parking ramp, and community activities.

But the star of the show is the 800,000-square-foot medical center.

“We have a beautiful new building versus a 100-year-old building. Every patient is going to get their own room, it’s going to be a lot of natural light. Just a great experience for both employees and patients,” said Charles Moore, the pharmacy supervisor for Trinity Hospital.

Hospital leaders say they’ve already experienced better recruiting numbers for medical staff because of the new building.

New businesses, new housing, and new money to the city of Minot. And it’s all due to the new Trinity Hospital.

KX News is set to get a full tour of the hospital in the next few weeks.