The ultimate rummage sale is helping build homes for people in need

Most of us have a lot of items in our homes that we want to get rid of, and the first thing that usually comes to mind is a garage sale.

“The first day, a certain amount of items sold at the tables. Then we filled them up again for the second day. At the end of the second day, there was still a lot. And it would have been a lot to put back in the house and I don’t want it to go back in the house,” says Kimberly Bearsheart, a North Dakota resident.

Bearsheart had a sale but it didn’t go as planned, so she had to find a way to get rid of it. Which raises a question — what do you do with your unwanted items? Chances are, you try to sell them or just throw them away. But you don’t have to worry about that anymore. At Prairie Family Church, members are selling your unwanted items to help those in need.

“It’s the one-foot project because we raise money, one square foot at a time,” said Dan Szarkowski, Mission Trip Leader. “Every 15 dollars roughly equals a square foot of a house for a homeless family in Mexico.”

The One-Foot Project is a mission trip that started five years ago in the church. Church members collect your rummage sale leftovers — they will even come and pick it up at no cost to you.

Since the start of the rummage sale project, the church has been able to build five homes in Tijuana, Mexico. Organizers say they were called by God.

“I’ve had families say they have been praying for this house for, like, five to seven years before this project even ever started. That they were already praying that somebody would come and help them,” said Szarkowski.

As for Bearshert, she doesn’t have to worry about hauling heavy bags to the thrift shop.

“My house was a mess and it is still a mess, we have a lot to clean up but with their help, it is not as much,” said Bearsheart.

The rummage sale will run July 26-27th at Prairie Family Church. Located at 500 Remington Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503.