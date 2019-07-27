The Ultimate Rummage Sale

Prairie Family Church hosted its annual Rummage Sale to help people overseas on Saturday.

A mission group from the church started the sale five years ago. Church members collect people’s unwanted items and rummage sale leftovers and sell them.

All proceeds go toward building homes in Tijuana, Mexico for people in need. Since the start of the sale, the church built five homes and this year they may be building a soup kitchen instead. Organizers say this mission is a calling from God and it is worth the energy.

“Tijuana doesn’t get portrayed very accurately sometimes in the news, it is not as bad as it sounds. It is very poor, but we are doing what we can. I think if everybody did something they would make a difference,” said Dan Szarkowski, Mission Trip Leader.

The sale raised over $10,000 and leftovers from the sale will go to other organizations in the community, and overseas.