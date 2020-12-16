The vaccine is here, but what will it take to return to normal?

As frontline workers get vaccinated you might be wondering when can I put my mask away for good?

We spoke to two North Dakota doctors who say it could be another half a year before we see some changes.

According to Infectious Disease Dr. Noe Mateo, we could begin to see some change if the majority of Americans are vaccinated by this coming summer — but that’s if everyone cooperates.

“We’re not going to be done with masking. We’re not going to be able to be done with social distancing. We’re not going to be able to lift restrictions on school or work until the pandemic is over. And I’ve been asked before when is the pandemic going to be over? We’ll know that when the virus is over,” said Dr. Mateo.

Americans will receive COVID-19 vaccines throughout the next few months.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health Field Medical Officer Joan Connell, 60 to 75 percent of people will need to be vaccinated before big, mask-free gatherings will be safe.

“I think for me too, once I am vaccinated it will be tempting to think I am OK,” said Dr. Connell.

According to the doctors, there is still a lot to learn about the vaccines.

FDA scientists say the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both safe and effective, but one big question that remains is whether you can still transmit the virus after being vaccinated.

“What we don’t know is if the vaccine will actually prevent you from getting infected in the first place and we don’t know if the vaccine will help prevent transmission,” said Dr. Mateo.

“We still need to study if there’s a potential for asymptomatic carriage of the virus in people who are vaccinated. And so that’s one reason why those who are vaccinated need to continue to mitigation strategies,” said Dr. Connell.

If you receive the vaccine, and you develop side effects, you’re asked to report it to your doctor.

That information is then passed to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System to be studied.