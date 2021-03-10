‘The war is over but the memories aren’t’: Trinity Chief of Staff gives update on COVID in the county

“It’s been a heck of a war.”

That’s how Dr. Jeffrey Sather describes this past year at Trinity Hospital.

He and other health officials in Ward County gave updates Wednesday afternoon regarding COVID-19 and vaccines.

Dr. Sather says right now, there are eight people hospitalized with two of them in the ICU.

He says they’ve now scaled back the one and a half floors dedicated to patients, down to one.

In early November, he shared how staff spoke about how they had to watch patients suffocate to death every day.

Today, he says he does think morale is pretty good.

“I think because we’re not seeing the same thing, of course, the staff isn’t going through those things long-term. We’re worried about our staff. Leadership at the hospital is worried about our staff long-term. If you think of, you know, anyone that’s been in the military and gone to a war, the war is over but the memories aren’t,” said Dr. Sather.

Dr. Sather says there are programs in place for staff to seek help.