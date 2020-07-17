The Watford City community in full swing to support family after Monday nights accident

The community of Watford is once again going to bat to support the family who lost their 2-year-old son who died in a car crash, Monday night.

A co-ed softball tournament will be played August first and second to help the family during this tragic loss.

Games will be played at Legion Field, Roughrider Center, and Arnegard Field.

The event organizer says although he didn’t know the family personally, he wanted to show that the community cares.

“Just like two years ago when we had the tornado come through. This town pulled together and helped out the family that lost their little one and I’m wanting to come together as a community again and surrounding communities too to help this family.” Morgan Nissen said.

Deadline to sign up is next Wednesday, you can do so by clicking here.