The Watford City community joins together to decorate senior living facility ahead of Christmas

A senior care facility in Watford City received a little holiday makeover today.

Nearly a hundred volunteers helped place Christmas decorations around the courtyard at the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Senior Living Complex.

More than a thousand dollars worth of items were donated like lights and inflatables.

KX News spoke to the lead organizer who told us with the pandemic limiting visitation to the senior facility this was a safe and creative way to show the residents inside that the community is still thinking of them.

“We already have residents that are watching from their windows. They’re loving this and I can’t wait to see their faces when it’s all lit up at the end of the day.” Activity Director Horizon Assisted Living Kristin Rhone said

Rhone says people came in groups during a scheduled time to try and keep people at a safe distance.

