MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has now unveiled a brand new, 26,337-square-foot Lineworker Training Center and headquarters facility today, and it was filled with future linemen.

The Training Center will provide year-round training for students at Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.

The facility boasts an 18,000-square-foot indoor training arena and 50-foot walls with 44-foot ceiling clearance.

This provides lineworkers and students to practice construction and maintenance skills. Anthony Eymann, a BSC student in the program, says, “We get the hands-on for equipment running equipment a lot. And we get to set poles. Right now, we’re just doing a single-phase line running the cables.”

Aiden Christiansen, another student in the program, added, “The whole country runs off of it. So, everything we have comes from these lines, so it’s pretty important.”

The cooperatives that will work here provide electricity to more than 250,000 North Dakotans across 64,000 miles of distribution line.

